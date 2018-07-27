This engagement is every Chipotle-lover's dream come true

Jul 27, 2018, 1:38 PM ET
PHOTO: Natalie Neach, 25, and Chris Piwinski, 27, got engaged on July 21 at a Chipotle restaurant in Elk Grove, Calif. PlayTrue Love Photo
WATCH This engagement is every Chipotle-lover's dream come true

A Chipotle-obsessed couple recently got engaged at one of the popular Mexican grills.

Chris Piwinski, 27, popped the question to his girlfriend, Natalie Neach, 25, at one of the restaurants based in Elk Grove, California.

"Chipotle has been the foundation of our relationship since we started dating," Piwinski of Sacramento wrote to "Good Morning America" in a statement. "In high school, I used to ask my mom for $20 to take Nat to dinner and we would always go to Chipotle to hangout and grab food...Everyone close to us knows we absolutely love it and we still go there at least once a week."

PHOTO: Natalie Neach, 25, and Chris Piwinski, 27, grew up together in Sacremento, Calif. before dating. True Love Photo
Natalie Neach, 25, and Chris Piwinski, 27, grew up together in Sacremento, Calif. before dating.

PHOTO: Natalie Neach, 25, and Chris Piwinski, 27, were celebrating their two-year anniversary when they got engaged at Chipotle.True Love Photo
Natalie Neach, 25, and Chris Piwinski, 27, were celebrating their two-year anniversary when they got engaged at Chipotle.

Piwinski and Neach met through mutual friends as teenagers and have been dating on and off for 12 years.

On July 21, the pair was celebrating an anniversary and stopped at their favorite spot: Chipotle.

PHOTO: Natalie Neach, 25, and Chris Piwinski, 27, got engaged at a Chipotle in Elk Grove, Calif.True Love Photo
Natalie Neach, 25, and Chris Piwinski, 27, got engaged at a Chipotle in Elk Grove, Calif.

Piwinski then handed Neach a poem explaining his love for her before revealing a ring.

"I was in absolute shock!" Neach told "GMA" in an email.

PHOTO: Chris Piwinski, 27, popped the question at a Chipotle restaurant in Elk Grove, California. True Love Photo
Chris Piwinski, 27, popped the question at a Chipotle restaurant in Elk Grove, California.

She went on, "At Chipotle, I had no clue anything was going on until I read the line in the poem about “no more waiting” and he was on my left getting down on one knee. I think I had taken one bite of my burrito bowl when he handed me the letter!"

PHOTO: Natalie Neach, 25, and Chris Piwinski, 27, got engaged on July 21 at a Chipotle restaurant in Elk Grove, Calif. True Love Photo
Natalie Neach, 25, and Chris Piwinski, 27, got engaged on July 21 at a Chipotle restaurant in Elk Grove, Calif.

Chipotle employees and both Piwinski's and Neach's families were in on the surprise.

Hopefully they'll serve chips and guac at the wedding.

Comments