A Chipotle-obsessed couple recently got engaged at one of the popular Mexican grills.

Chris Piwinski, 27, popped the question to his girlfriend, Natalie Neach, 25, at one of the restaurants based in Elk Grove, California.

"Chipotle has been the foundation of our relationship since we started dating," Piwinski of Sacramento wrote to "Good Morning America" in a statement. "In high school, I used to ask my mom for $20 to take Nat to dinner and we would always go to Chipotle to hangout and grab food...Everyone close to us knows we absolutely love it and we still go there at least once a week."

Piwinski and Neach met through mutual friends as teenagers and have been dating on and off for 12 years.

On July 21, the pair was celebrating an anniversary and stopped at their favorite spot: Chipotle.

Piwinski then handed Neach a poem explaining his love for her before revealing a ring.

"I was in absolute shock!" Neach told "GMA" in an email.

She went on, "At Chipotle, I had no clue anything was going on until I read the line in the poem about “no more waiting” and he was on my left getting down on one knee. I think I had taken one bite of my burrito bowl when he handed me the letter!"

Chipotle employees and both Piwinski's and Neach's families were in on the surprise.

Hopefully they'll serve chips and guac at the wedding.