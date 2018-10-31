Experts predict these will be the most popular baby names of 2028

You may be years from having kids, but we still know what their names probably will be.

The baby-naming experts at Nameberry are celebrating their 10th anniversary and have made predictions for what the most popular baby names will be in 2028.

Yes, 10 years from now.

The site used a formula based on the trajectory of every name that's been used every year during the past decade as recorded by the Social Security Administration.

"Of course, the choice of an obscure name by a celebrity -- witness Knox by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt -- or used for a character in a popular TV show -- such as Arya from "Game of Thrones" -- can rocket it unexpectedly far up the list," said Pam Satran, co-creator and CEO of Nameberry.

"But in general, popularity patterns follow regular patterns, rising and falling with the same precipitousness. Names that get popular fast, usually thanks to a celebrity or a pop culture event, tend to fall just as fast. Beyonce, used for 105 baby girls in 2008, was used for no baby girls last year. And names that are popular over several years tend to stay that way for several more before starting a very gradual slide. Emma entered the Top 10 in 2002, for instance, moving in and out of the Number 1 spot but lingering in the Top 5, and we project it will still be in the Top 5 in a decade."

Girls' names:

1. Charlotte

2. Amelia

3. Harper

4. Emma

5. Olivia

6. Evelyn

7. Mia

8. Aria

9. Ava

10. Sofia

Boys' names:

1. Liam

2. Mateo

3. Maverick

4. Noah

5. Lincoln

6. Lucas

7. Henry

8. Theodore

9. Jaxon

10. Oliver