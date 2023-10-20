Fisher-Price recalls about 21,000 Thomas & Friends truck toys

The CPSC advises anyone with the toys to stop using them.

Fisher-Price is recalling about 21,000 units of some of their popular Thomas & Friends toys.

Parents and customers are being advised to stop using Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint toys because a small magnet encased in a plastic piece that can connect the toys to additional train toy pieces "can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards," according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission notice released Thursday.

Fisher-Price said in a statement shared on their parent company Mattel's website that the company has received one report of the plastic part loosening and detaching from one of the Thomas & Friends toys but that no injuries have been reported so far.

Fisher-Price is recalling their Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint toys due to potential choking and magnet ingestion hazards. CPSC

"Fisher-Price's greatest concern and primary focus has always been the safety of the children who use our products," the company said in part. "For that reason, we've taken action to recall the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint."

The recalled Troublesome Truck & Crates toys with model number HBJ89 have a black and gray coloring while the Troublesome Truck & Paint toys with model number HBJ90 are gray with a yellow paint splatter design on the sides of the toys. Both toy types are designed to look like Thomas & Friends characters and have light gray faces painted on them as well and measure about 3.6 inches long and 2.1 inches high, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said the Troublesome Truck toys, which were made in Indonesia and retailed for about $17, were sold online and in stores nationwide including at Amazon.com and at Barnes & Noble stores from February 2022 through August 2023.

Anyone with the recalled toys can contact Fisher-Price through the Mattel website for a prepaid mailing label that they can use to request a refund. Fisher-Price said it will refund U.S. customers $17 for each recalled toy. If customers have additional questions, they can reach out to the company at 1-855-853-6224 between Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.