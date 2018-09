Kids - the say the funniest things. Most often, without meaning to.

LittleHoots is an app that lets you capture those remarkable words and moments -- because let's face it: while there are a hundreds of ways to store your photos, there aren't many to capture those precious words.

Here are the funniest kid quips of the week, according to LittleHoots. Just try not to laugh.

LittleHoots

LittleHoots

LittleHoots

LittleHoots