A mother-daughter duo breaking it down to Drake's "In My Feelings" is taking the internet by storm.

With 2.7 million video views and counting, Abigail Lewis, 8, and her mom, Alyssa Lewis, performed the viral dance at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in the midst of Abigail's cancer treatments.

"It has been months since she and I have been able to dance together," Alyssa Lewis of Bentonville, Arkansas, told "Good Morning America." "So when we did this, it was a very personal connection we got to have."

She went on, "[Abigail's] jaw about hit the floor when she woke up in the morning and I told her how many people from all the different countries have seen her."

Courtesy Alyssa Lewis

Courtesy Alyssa Lewis

Abigail was diagnosed earlier this year with Ewing's sarcoma. She's been undergoing chemotherapy since June, Lewis said.

"Abigail has taken all of the diagnosis with grace," Lewis added. "She has stayed positive through the hair loss ... I know lots of people use the term 'fighter' since she’s fighting for her life. I like to use the term 'survivor.'"

In the video, Abigail smiles widely as she wheels her IV down the hall. She and her mom then performed the #KikiChallenge dance trend.

Courtesy Alyssa Lewis

Lewis shared the footage on Facebook where thousands of people have commented.

"You go girl!" one wrote.

"Positive attitude is the best medicine," another shared.

Courtesy Alyssa Lewis

Lewis thanked her followers for supporting Abigail in another video posted to Facebook.

"Thank you for raising awareness for childhood cancer," Lewis said. "And thank you for sharing a part of Abigail's heart so she can ultimately tell her story to the world."