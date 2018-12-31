'Godparent proposals' are a thing now, Pinterest search trends show

Sigh. As if giving birth, recovering, learning how to be a parent and keeping a human alive wasn't enough, now the pressure is on to get cute and creative with asking our family and/or friends to be godparents to our precious angel.

And the phenomenon is apparently trending, too -- the search "godparents proposals" are up 152 percent, according to the Pinterest 100: The top trends for 2019.

It seems the days of simply, you know, asking a question and waiting for an answer are over: there are godparent proposal mugs, Christmas tree ornaments, glasses, cards with bracelets and, of course, onesies.

Because probably no one is actually going to say no if your baby is actually there proposing to them in the onesie, right?

It's an offer they can't refuse.

Etsy shops are in on the action, too. Puzzles, keepsake boxes, cards and wine bottle labels are all for sale.

Chelsea Smith owns the Etsy shop PapersWithLove. It sells wine bottle labels for many occasions, including godparent proposals.

She says she's seen orders spike recently.

PapersWithLove

BoutiqueEclipse/Etsy

"It is such a meaningful role to play in a child’s life so I think parents want to propose to godparents in a meaningful and memorable way," Smith told "Good Morning America." "Plus, who doesn’t love a bottle of wine to celebrate such a big occasion?"

But mom Kat Callahan thinks the proposals are a bit much.

"In a world of "promposals" and extra everything, it was bound to happen," she said. "Somebody do my pallbearer-posals for me, okay?"

For some, distance between the parents and potential godparents make the proposal items a good option.

"The godmother I chose lives in Europe and I will not see her before I give birth," Ineke Faes said. "So I’m also looking for a nice proposal.

With my first, I sent a card with a sonogram picture and the question," she continued. "Although I’m sure it doesn’t really matter how you ask."