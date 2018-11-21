'Changes in Gratitude' photo series celebrates being thankful for health

Gratitude can be hard. After all, it's easier to focus on the things we don't have than the things we do.

But for someone who has been sick, or the parents of a sick child, gratitude comes more easily: Most are simply grateful for medical care, health and life.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) teamed up with Kate T. Parker Photography to produce a photo series on gratitude just in time for Thanksgiving.

"During the week before Thanksgiving," a CHOA spokesperson told "Good Morning America," "we walked our hospital halls and asked our people -— big and small -— what they’re most thankful for this year.

"We heard nary a mention of vacations or things you buy at the mall," she said. "Instead, we heard about otherwise ordinary aspects of everyday life many of us take for granted—having taste buds that work, sleeping in your own bed, going to school and breathing fresh air. We teamed up with Kate T. Parker Photography to bring their sentiments to life through a photo series we've titled 'Changes in Gratitude."'

Aliana

"Aliana came into the world with multiple, life-threatening heart defects. Just 2-years-old, she has already endured five open heart surgeries. When we asked her mom and grandma what they’re most grateful for this year, they responded in unison: life. More specifically, Aliana’s life and every breath she takes."

Kate T. Parker Photography /Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta

Edward

"We met Edward while he was receiving a chemotherapy infusion —- though you’d never have known, given this bubbly boy’s playful and smile-laden demeanor. Edward’s journey began in November 2017 when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a solid tumor cancer. Ever the jokester, he wryly answered our 'What do you feel thankful for?' question with 'my tumor,' which he promptly followed with 'I’m obviously kidding about that.'”

Holin

"Holin, who moonlights as a 'unicorn pirate,' wasn’t supposed to walk or talk. She was born with multiple heart defects, placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation at just 3 days old and has endured 17 seizures to date. Since day one, she’s defied the odds and honed a personality that turns any room into a stage. Having logged more hospital stays than they can count, Holin’s family sees every opportunity to go home together as a gift."

Landen

"Landen made his world debut in August as a 24-week preemie, weighing just over 1 pound. Every morning, his mom kisses his 18-month-old brother goodbye and logs more than 100 miles to start her day with the tiny but mighty fighter. They’ll continue that tradition Thanksgiving morning, and then his second family, the Children’s NICU staff, will take over cuddle duty in the afternoon. 'There are no words to express a mother’s gratitude for being given the peace of mind that your baby is in great hands.”'

Cullen

"This summer, Cullen’s world changed forever when a truck collided with his mom’s car. Cullen’s mom did not survive. While at Scottish Rite, this Spiderman fanatic powered through eight surgeries and hundreds of hours of physical therapy —- showing that his strength rivals that of his favorite superheroes. His dad, whom he also dubs 'one of his best friends,' has been by his side every step of the way. Cullen says, quite simply, he is thankful for his dad."

Ashley "For more than a year, Ashley has been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia in our Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center. From the playroom to BINGO nights, she’s made lots of new friends in the hospital. She wanted to give a special shout out to her buddy 'B' who has helped her through especially tough days. Ashley and her family are planning to be home in time to celebrate the holiday."

Arturo

"Born on Thanksgiving Day 1999, Arturo has spent much of his 19 years in and out of the hospital. This time around, he’s been a resident of our Cardiac Stepdown Unit for six weeks. 'I was transferred here from another hospital, and honestly I’m just grateful for that. You won’t find better hospitality anywhere. The alarm goes off, and half the time the nurses are already in here because they knew it was going to go off before it even went off. They’ve actually inspired me to go to school to become a tech.'”

Jenna

"The week before Thanksgiving, Jenna just wasn’t herself. Her dad, who’s typically a self-proclaimed 'Suck it up, Buttercup' kind of guy, trusted his gut instinct. After the family of three arrived in our Emergency department, Jenna spent a week in the hospital battling pneumonia. What kept her going? Getting healthy to return to the job she loves: babysitting for the children of Mrs. Frye, a Children’s nurse."

Nolan

"We met Nolan and his mom, Ashley, in our Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. He and his older sister, who both have hydrocephalus, have spent many days and nights in our halls. In recent years, they’ve visited us for brain shunt surgeries, a tonsillectomy, recovery from a stroke—and many things in between. On this cold and rainy November day, Ashley was feeling thankful for being able to hold her son."

Sadie

"We stumbled upon Sadie in a hallway as she pushed her I.V. pole toward the hospital gift shop. An aspiring singer and dancer, Sadie came into the world as a preemie and spent her first year of life on a feeding tube. Since then, her tummy hasn’t quite figured out how to digest food like it should. This year, Sadie’s Thanksgiving dinner will be a nutrient-rich liquid fed through an NJ tube. After multiple lengthy hospital stays, her mom feels “among the lucky ones” because she knows Sadie can and will get through the hurdles in front of them."

Adalynn

"An otherwise healthy and on-the-go 18-month-old, Adalynn spiked a 104-degree fever that just wouldn’t break. Adalynn’s parents trusted their instinct that something was wrong, and our Emergency department team confirmed a diagnosis of bacterial meningitis. After a scary few days, Adalynn’s parents feel grateful for every day they wake up with their smiley girl."

Akira

"Diagnosed with osteosarcoma, or bone cancer, this summer, Akira quickly found friends in the hospital. With help from her child life specialists, she regularly whips up pieces of art in her room. The best upside to being in the hospital? A seemingly endless supply of glitter glue."

Caroline

"When Caroline was 14-years-old she learned that she would need surgery on both knees, meaning she would no longer be able to dance ballet. Thanks to physical therapy and hard work, Caroline’s performing days are far from over. Last year, she landed the lead role of Dorothy in her school’s production of 'The Wizard of Oz"' and was recently cast as Flounder in her high school's 'The Little Mermaid.' Through theater, Caroline has formed a new circle of friends that makes high school feel like home. She’ll be back the day after Christmas to undergo surgery to further stabilize her right kneecap."