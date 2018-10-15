You will never guess the crazy way this maternity photo shoot ends

If this couple was looking for a reaction to their maternity photo shoot, boy did they get it.

Todd and Nicole Cameron of Nanaimo, British Columbia, wanted to capture the pregnancy. But, Todd Cameron told "Good Morning America," they weren't interested in a "traditional" photo shoot.

The couple met on Halloween, Nicole dressed as a "movie-quality zombie with blood gushing from her neck" and Todd as "Ace Ventura Pet Detective with full Tutu."

So they did what any Halloween-loving couple would do. They staged an Alien-themed maternity shoot at McNab's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Yellow Point, British Columbia.

"Murray McNab is the kindest man ever and took me on a tractor ride in the middle of the week to find the perfect pumpkin for the alien pod," Todd Cameron told "GMA."

In addition to location scouting, the Camerons planned every last detail of the shoot. Todd Cameron found a model of an "Aliens" chestburster at a garage sale and brought it home to assemble and paint. That's where the idea was born.

"When creating the storyline," he said, "I wanted to take the viewer through an emotional journey from 'Oh look, another maternity shoot' to 'Hmmm, something's not right' to 'OMG, what in the hell is happening?' to 'This is hilarious!'"

The funniest part, he said, "was laying in a cold wet field, covered in fake blood and just laughing our hearts out, hoping that the farm hands wouldn't drive by and see us covered in blood, chasing after and cuddling an alien. I have to give huge props to Nicole for shivering on a rainy day in the muddy pumpkin patch and getting splattered with blood all while 8.5 months pregnant."

Many of the scary pics are posted on Instagram.

His original Facebook post with the photos has been shared hundreds of thousands of times.

"We couldn't have asked for a more exciting way to spend our last few days before the real adventure begins when our human child arrives," Cameron said.