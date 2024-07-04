Hatch Baby recalls nearly 1 million sound machines due to shock hazard

Hatch, a popular sleep aid device company, has recalled more than 900,000 of its Rest 1st Generation sound machines due to a shock hazard.

"In partnership and compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Hatch has issued a voluntary recall for power adapters issued with some Hatch Rest 1st generation devices, which were primarily sold between 2019 and 2022," the company stated in an online recall notice.

Hatch Baby recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines due to shock hazard. United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

"The recall is specific to power adapters issued by Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. after learning that the white housing of these power adapters can come off when removing them from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers," the statement continued.

Hatch added on its website, "The company is pursuing this recall voluntarily as part of its commitment to consumer safety and incident prevention."

Details of Hatch sound machine recall

About 919,400 products have been impacted by the recall, according to the CPSC.

Hatch Baby recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines due to shock hazard. United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

The affected power adapters, which have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket, bear the model number CYAP05 050100U.

"The model number, amps '1.0A,' 'Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD,' and 'Made in China' are printed in black near the prongs on the power adapter," the CPSC stated. "The power adapter was not sold separately."

Hatch Baby recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines due to shock hazard. United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Incidents reported due to Hatch sound machines

As of time of publication, Hatch said it has "received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of consumers who experienced a minor electrical shock."

Where recalled Hatch products were sold

The Rest 1st Generation sound machines were sold online directly from the Hatch website and Amazon, as well as at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022.

What consumers can do if they have a recalled Hatch sound machine

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter," CPSC stated. "Consumers should unplug the cord, cut the cord on the recalled power adapter, take a photo of the adapter showing the model number and the cut cord, upload the photo, and provide their name and mailing address at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall."

The agency added, "Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly."