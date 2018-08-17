These heartfelt children's books celebrate self-love and diversity

Teach your child that everyone is different, in their own way, with stories that connect them with various cultures, self-love and acceptance.

Here are books that celebrate diversity and inclusion just in time for back-to-school season.

'Last Stop on Market Street,' by Matt de la Peña

G.P. Putnams Sons Books

Each day, CJ and his grandma ride the bus across town. One day, when CJ asks why they don't own a car like his friend, or an iPod, or why they have to get off in the dirty part of town, Grandma answers encouragingly, while showing CJ the beauty in their surroundings.

'It's Okay to Be Different,' by Todd Parr

Little, Brown Books

These bright, colorful pages with silly scenes show children that self-acceptance and confidence is key in promoting character growth.

'I Like Myself!' by Karen Beaumont

HMH Books

A sassy girl delivers the important message that even if you have messy hair, loving yourself is all you need to find your happiness.

'What I Like About Me!' by Allia Zobel Nolan

SFI Readerlink Dist

The children in this story fully embrace their differences whether it be their dazzling braces, eye glasses, or big feet. There's also a surprise page at the end of the book that invites your little reader to decide what they too love about themselves.

'Whoever You Are,' by Mem Fox

HMH Books

The bold pages of this book teaches young readers to accept differences through illustrations of show kids all around the world who are laughing and crying, playing and learning, eating and sleeping. They may not speak the same language or look the same, but in side they are all alike.

'All Are Welcome,' by Alexandra Penfold

Knopf Books

Follow a group of children during a day at school -- where kids in patkas, hijabs, and yarmulkes play with friends in baseball caps. At their school, everyone is welcome as they learn from each other's traditions and the community gathers to celebrate the Lunar New Year.