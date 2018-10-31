5 ideas for what to do with all that leftover Halloween candy

Halloween is upon us. Your kids are about to crash from their sugar high and no one wants to see that. But still, no matter how much they consume, there's going to be gobs of candy leftover. What to do with all that junk?

We've got five ideas -- a few that give back and none that involve making another dessert.

Halloween Candy Buy Back

Traditionally, but not exclusively held in dental offices, the Halloween Candy Buy Back lets your kids drop off their candy in exchange for something else: most often a toothbrush at the dentist office or a coupon at a local business. It's a way to get rid of candy and support local businesses in the process.

The Halloween Candy Buy Back web site is a great tool to find out where your kids can take their extra loot. Simply plug in your zip code and a list of nearby buy back locations will come up.

Support the Troops

There are a few options for donating your candy to troops overseas. One is called Soldier's Angels. Their Treats for Troops event will ship your donated candy to deployed service members around the world or distribute to veterans in Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals across the country for a sweet treat.

This year Soldier's Angels goal is to collect 17,000 pounds of candy for troops and veterans.

Plug in your zip code on their web site and find a donation location near you. Business owners can register a business to become a collection site and collect extra candy from your community. If there is not a drop-off location near you, you can also email InKind@SoldiersAngels.org for a location where you can ship your candy.

Another organization that donates candy to troops is Operation Gratitude.

The organization includes a handful of candy in every care package sent to troops, many of which come from the popular Halloween Candy Give-Back Program. Their web site enables users to find a donation site or register to become one. It's a popular program in schools, making candy drop-offs as easy as sending it in to school with your kids in the days after Halloween.

Switch Witch

If your skin positively crawls at the thought of your kids consuming pounds of candy but you can handle giving them something else fun instead, consider the Switch Witch.

Parents can buy the Switch Witch toy and book to gear up for the "switch" prior to Halloween or they can simply swap out the candy for healthier grist or treat a la the tooth fairy.

Either way, it goes like this: Your kids pack up their excess candy on Halloween night, leave it in their room and when they wake up in the morning, presto! -- there's another treat or gift in its place.

Trade it in for Reese's peanut butter cups

No tricks here. Trade in your Halloween candy for Reese's candy. What'd you expect from the GOAT of Halloween?! #ReesesCandyConverter #NotSorry pic.twitter.com/bTrjF2IFay — REESE'S (@reeses) October 30, 2018

If you're a Reese's lover and will be in New York City on Wednesday, you're in luck. There's an actual Reese's vending machine that will allow you to trade the candy you don't want for a Reese's peanut butter cup.

The machine will give out up to 10,000 cups. The machine will be located on 5th Avenue between Washington Square North and East 8th Street between 4 and 9 p.m.

