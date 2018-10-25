How to do a festive, full-body pumpkin workout

A festive fall exercise fad that uses pumpkins as props can help you get toned in time for Halloween.

The workout, dubbed the pumpkin workout, has taken social media by storm.

Barry's Bootcamp trainer Josey Greenwell created a full-body pumpkin workout with four simple moves that can help you get fit in a festive way.

To get into the Halloween spirit, Greenwell replaced a traditional medicine ball with a pumpkin while doing this circuit workout.

While the size and weight of your pumpkin can vary based on your individual skill levels, Greenwell emphasized that you should be sure to exercise with a new, fresh, pumpkin instead of one that has been sitting around for a few weeks and may become soft or get crushed under your weight.

When pumpkins are no longer in season, feel free to swap out the fall produce for a medicine ball instead.

Here is Greenwell's full-body pumpkin workout:

1. Pumpkin push-up

This push-up move strengthens the abs, chest, arms and shoulder muscles, according to Greenwell.

Paula Lobo/ABC News

2. Jack-O'-lantern swing

Use this swing move to strengthen the core, back and shoulder muscles.

Paula Lobo/ABC News

3. Squash squat

Greenwell recommends squatting to help strengthen your hip and thigh muscles.

Paula Lobo/ABC News

4. Pumpkin seated Russian twist

This festive Russian twist helps tone your oblique muscles.

Paula Lobo/ABC News

Editor’s note: This piece was originally published on Oct. 25, 2017.