No more 'I’m bored': Here are 3 crafty activities to try with your kids

It's the dog days of summer and if you've maxed out on board games and it's too hot to play tag, we've got your covered.



"GMA" caught up with Emma Heming Willis, a mom to two girls with actor Bruce Willis, at the family's home in the suburbs of New York City, to get some inspiration for a few fun crafting activities to keep boredom at bay.

"We love doing arts and crafts, we always make sure that it's super easy," Heming Willis said about the projects.

Get her instructions to make paper plate monster masks, a DIY rain catcher and rock art below.

DIY Rain Catcher and Gauge

ABC News

"I know it's summer time, but it's inevitable that during the summer that you're going to get a couple days of rain," she said. "This rain catcher is so fun for the kids. It's easy to make."

Tools:

Water bottle, soda bottle, or milk jug (if you don't have any of these you could also use a cup)

Scissors

Masking tape or painters tape

Permanent markets

Ruler (inches and/or centimeters)

Process:

1. Cut the top off your container. Cut a few inches down from the top, so you can cut the plastic to create "petals" for easier collection.

2. In the bottom part of the bottle, put a large rock or multiple small rocks (something heavy) to weigh the rain collector down in case there's wind.

3. Create a gauge to measure the rainwater. On a piece of tape, use the ruler and marker to mark in increments centimeters or inches (might be more fun in centimeters because you'll likely get higher measurements). Adhere this to the bottle from the bottom up so you can gauge rainfall per hour or half hour.

4. Invert the top into the bottom to catch the rain and funnel it into the bottom collection part. Secure the top to the bottom with more tape.

5. Use the markers to decorate your collector if you'd like.

6. Before or during a storm, place your rain collectors in an area that is open to the rain. If you'd like to gauge the amount of rain over the course of time, be sure to make note of the time you set them out so you can measure how much rain you get per half hour or hour.

Paper Plate Monster Masks

ABC News

"Within our craft kit, we always have paper plates," she said. "It's something that's just so easy to decorate."

Tools:

Paper plates

Markers or crayons

String

Scissors

Kids safe scissors

Craft materials to decorate the masks - pipe cleaners, pom poms, beads, stickers, glitter, glue, feathers, etc.

Process:

1. Take a pencil and begin sketching out a face on the paper plate.

2. Once the sketch is made, cut out where the eyes are sketched on.

3. Add some color to your mask!

4. Decorate your monster with any craft materials available.

5. Glue on a popsicle stick to the inside of the plate for holding.

Painting rocks or shells

ABC News

"Nature can be your best friend when it comes to finding inspiration," she said. "We would go into our yard and sort of pick things out from our backyard that we could easily paint and decorate. ... "It's super fun, and it's so easy, and it keeps the kids busy and occupied."

Tools:

Paint

Paint brushes

Rocks

Steps:

1. Pick a few rocks from your backyard.

2. Paint them.

