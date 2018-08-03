This infant dressed as female icons is your daily dose of girl power

PHOTO: Liberty Wexler, 3 months, is seen here dressed as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the former first lady of the United States.PlayJenelle Wexler|Getty Images
A baby girl channelling inspiring women with her adorable outfits will have you smiling from ear to ear.

Thanks to mom Jenelle Wexler's impressive creativity, her 3-month-old daughter Liberty has nailed the looks of about 20 of history's power females.

When Liberty was a few weeks old, Wexler dressed her as legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo -- and more looks sprang from there.

PHOTO: Liberty Wexler, 3 months, is seen here dressed as American gymnast, Mary Lou Retton.Jenelle Wexler|Getty Images
PHOTO: Liberty Wexler, 3 months, is seen here dressed as Queen Elizabeth.Jenelle Wexler|Getty Images
PHOTO: Liberty Wexler, 3 months, is seen here dressed as country singer, Dolly Parton.Jenelle Wexler|Getty Images
"I was having so much fun looking up all these women and reading how empowering these women are," Wexler of Illinois, told "Good Morning America."

PHOTO: Liberty Wexler, 3 months, is seen here dressed as Pakistani activist, Malala Yousafzai.Jenelle Wexler|Getty Images
PHOTO: Liberty Wexler, 3 months, is seen here dressed as Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo.Jenelle Wexler|Getty Images
"She's loving it, but she has no idea what I'm doing."

Wexler, a mom of two, said she started dressing her 2-year-old son, River, in cute costumes -- and later moved on to Liberty.

PHOTO: Liberty Wexler, 3 months, is seen here dressed as American chef, Julia Child.Jenelle Wexler|Getty Images
PHOTO: Jenelle Wexler, who dresses her daughter as influential women, is seen with her husband Jon, and kids River, 2 and Liberty, 3 months.Jenelle Wexler
The infant has so far played Cleopatra, Dolly Parton, Queen Elizabeth, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, French fashion designer Coco Chanel, American chef Julia Child, American gymnast Mary Lou Retton, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie the Riveter, Amelia Earhart, pop star Madonna and many more.

PHOTO: Liberty Wexler, 3 months, is seen here dressed as American comedian, Ellen DeGeneres.Jenelle Wexler|Getty Images
Liberty's photos have been receiving a lot of publicity.

"People are saying it brings a smile to their faces and that makes me happy," Wexler said.

PHOTO: Liberty Wexler, 3 months, is seen here dressed as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the former first lady of the United States.Jenelle Wexler|Getty Images
