Jason Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, never cease to delight Instagram followers with their hysterical take on family life. But it was Biggs' lunchbox skills that recently had us laughing out loud.

It began days ago when Mollen posted some seriously creative meals that she packed for one of the couple's kids. Hundreds quickly asked for tips on creating their own, healthy lunchbox sensations.

And with Mollen out of town this week, Biggs decided to take over. His rendition of Mollen's lavish lunches included a half-eaten bagel, a not-so-pretty avocado, a packet of artificial sweetener and a sweet potato with the produce sticker still attached.

"With @jennymollen out of town this week, Sid’s lunch duty has fallen to yours truly," Biggs wrote on Instagram. "Turns out she’s not the only parent who can #crush the lunchbox game. From top left: Organic half avocado from last night, whole sweet potato (produce code 94074), pb&j on bagel (two bites removed, the way he likes it), burnt gluten-free cookie, and one @splenda packet. #dadsouttherekillingit."

Biggs' post garnered nearly 50,000 likes and thousands of comments.

"Currently dying," one wrote with a laughing emoji.

"You just made my day so much better," another commented.

Biggs didn't stop there. On Tuesday the "American Pie" actor posted an update with yet another lunch creation featuring cheese, a box of uncooked Jell-O, breath mints and the leftover avocado from the first meal.

"Sid’s first 'Daddy Lunch' was a HUGE success," Biggs wrote. "He ate everything except for the half avocado. For day two we have (clockwise from top left): Dry muesli (dry, Swiss), wet nap (wet, Japanese), box of cherry flavored Jell-O (sugar free), organic half avocado from two nights ago, and three Mentos (The Fresh Maker). #dadsouttherekillingit

Followers once again thanked the funny dad for making them LOL.

Now let's wait for mama Jenny's seemingly hysterical response when she returns home.