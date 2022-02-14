Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson welcomes son after Super Bowl win

Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Van Jefferson has a lot to celebrate after he and his wife, Samaria Jefferson, welcomed their second child – a son – following Jefferson’s historic Super Bowl win Sunday.

Jefferson, 25, shared a photo on Instagram of him hugging his newborn, writing, “x2!!!!!” The Jeffersons are also parents to daughter Isabelle, 5.

Samaria Jefferson went into labor during the Super Bowl and the NFL shared a video clip on Twitter of Van Jefferson “hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife” after the Rams’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals concluded. The Rams had clinched the title with a 23-20 win at SoFi Stadium.

Samaria Jefferson said she was expecting last October, with an Instagram video and heartfelt message marking the anniversary of when they started dating in high school. She shared her excitement about her husband’s first Super Bowl appearance on Friday, tweeting, “Cant believe i’m about to watch my husband play in his first Super Bowl in a couple days AND welcome our new baby in the same week. Thank You, God 🤍.”

Van Jefferson also shared a series of photos with his family on Instagram last week, including one with Samaria on the football field when the two were still in high school. He added in the caption, "Thankful I’ve been able to share these moments with you since high school! ❤️."

Ahead of Sunday’s big game, Samaria Jefferson had told The Athletic that she wasn’t planning on missing her husband’s first Super Bowl game. “Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” she told the sports website.

Van Jefferson joined the Rams in 2020 and is the son of Shawn Jefferson, a former wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals and now a coach for his former team.