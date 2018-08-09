This mom made a dress for her daughter out of the shirt her husband wore the day she was born

Aug 9, 2018, 1:35 PM ET
Carli Grant of New Hampshire, launched her business, Refashioned Memories, in July 2018, after making a dress for her daughter Amelia, 2, out of her husbands button-down shirt.
Through her custom clothing service, one New Hampshire mom is preserving memories in the most unique way -- and it all started with her husband's button-down shirt.

Carli Grant launched Refashioned Memories a few weeks ago after she made an adorable dress for her 2-year-old daughter Amelia out of the shirt dad Josh Grant wore on the day the toddler was born.

"[My husband's shirt] is ingrained in my head only because I told him to pack his hospital bag and he refused so he wore that shirt for two days," Grant told "Good Morning America."

Carli Grant, 25, said she started sewing clothing for her children while pregnant with her son, who is now 3 months old. When shopping at the fabric store became costly, she started using garments that her family wasn't wearing anymore.

And one day, she came across Josh's black and red-checkered shirt.

"I couldn't believe that was in the donation pile. I said, 'I can't donate that shirt. I have to make something,'" Grant recalled.

Carli Grant said it took her a few hours to make a halter-style dress for Amelia, and after her husband saw the finished product, he suggested she start a business that offers to make sentimental clothing for others.

In July, Josh Grant shared the story behind the dress with Reddit users -- and they loved the idea.

Now, the Grants have launched their website, refashionedmemories.com. The venture is new, but Carli Grant said she's received 10 orders thus far.

Grant can make shirts, dresses and rompers for the kids out of garments once owned by other family members.

Prices are originally $59.99 but the site has sales running periodically.

"It's a piece of clothing from someone who means the world to you," Grant said. "It can be a sports jersey or anything that has a memory attached to it."

"As long as people want them, I'll make them," she added.

Carli Grant said she will be offering boys' clothing soon.

