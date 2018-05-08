Mom raids grocery store in cravings-inspired maternity photo shoot

PHOTO: Amy Scott of Montgomery, Texas, recently posed for a maternity shoot inside her favorite grocery store.PlayStudio154 Photography
This mom's pregnancy pics are celebrating her love for pickles and ice cream.

Amy Scott of Montgomery, Texas, recently posed for a maternity photo shoot inside her favorite spot -- the grocery store.

"I’m not the type of person to get glamorous for a photo shoot, especially in my eighth month of pregnancy," Scott told ABC News in a statement. "Moms can totally relate to just wanting to eat their way through a grocery store while pregnant. There has been so much positive feedback and a lot of 'Why didn’t I think of that?'"

PHOTO: Amy Scott said she wanted her maternity shoot to be unique as opposed to the glamorous shoots that other moms participate in.Studio154 Photography
PHOTO: Amy Scott was photographed recently by Studio154 Photography at her favorite Texas grocery store where she celebrated her pregnancy cravings.Studio154 Photography
Lauren Giles of Studio154 Photography snapped the photos at H-E-B grocery store in Texas.

PHOTO: Amy Scott said her pregnancy cravings include Ice cream, popcorn, watermelon and pickles.Studio154 Photography
"When Amy arrived, I couldn't help but crack up laughing as she showed me her spoon she brought from home, 'Ya know, just in case I need some ice cream,'" Giles wrote on her blog.

Scott scoured through the aisles and "shopped" for her favorite treats like ice cream, popcorn, watermelon, and pickles. She also made a pit stop in the medicine aisle for some TUMS to cool her pregnancy heartburn.

PHOTO: Amy Scott is due to have her third child on June 1.Studio154 Photography
PHOTO: Amy Scott of Montgomery, Texas, recently posed for a maternity shoot inside her favorite grocery store.Studio154 Photography
Scott is mom to Henry, 5 and Hudson, who will turn 4 in one week. She is due with her third son, Harrison, on June 1.

