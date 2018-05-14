Here are the names of your baby's future classmates

Emma, Liam, Noah and Olivia -- these are likely some of the names of your baby's future classmates.

That's because they were the most popular baby names of 2017, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration. This is Liam's first time in the top spot. Emma, on the other hand, has been the top baby girl's name for four years in a row.

For the first time since World War II, Michael has been bumped from the top 10, landing at number 12 this year according to the SSA. Emily also fell from the top 10 for the first time since 1990.

Breaking into the top 10 for the first time is Amelia. Evelyn makes an appearance for the first time since 1915.

Boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Logan

6. Benjamin

7. Mason

8. Elijah

9. Oliver

10. Jacob

Girls

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Mia

7. Charlotte

8. Amelia

9. Evelyn

10. Abigail