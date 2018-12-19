These newborn babies in 'ugly' Christmas sweaters truly make the season bright

The newborn babies at one Pittsburgh hospital are staying warm and warming our hearts in their very own adorable "ugly" Christmas sweaters.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Magee-Womens Hospital has been dressing up babies in its nursery unit in seasonal outfits since 2015.

This year, the hospital celebrated by dressing the babies in "ugly" holiday sweaters of all different colors.

"We do it to spread love for the whole family," Jeff Hodges, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, told "GMA." "We do 9,000 deliveries a year, but to that set of parents who will be in attendance, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime sort of experience."

Caitlin Pechin, a nurse in the mother-baby unit at Magee-Women's Hospital, has designed the outfits for the newborn babies for the last four years. This year, she knit the Christmas red, green and white sweaters with different prints, like a penguin, a gift and candy canes, to bring joy to families at the hospital.

"It’s really rewarding," Pechin said. "Everyone is going through a really special time in their life, but to add that extra-special experience and see their babies dressed up is the most important thing we do."

New parents Todd and Ellie Davis loved seeing their newborn son in his knitted sweater taking part in the hospital's group photo with other newborns.

"The sweater was very nice," Todd Davis, father of newborn Brooks, told UPMC in a video interview. "It was a little itchy maybe, but he did great!"

The whole staff joins in on the festivities by decorating the hallways to look like Christmas presents. Hodges dressed up as Santa to add to the excitement and the staff dressed up in their own ugly Christmas sweaters.

"It lifts everyone up and brightens the mood," Hodges said. "Staff members will even come in on their days off to do these things because they love it."