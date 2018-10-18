Parents, this no-iron dryer hack might literally change your life

I hate ironing.

Not that too many people enjoy it, of course, but I think I dislike it more than most.

Unfortunately, my kids wear uniforms to school each day, so no hiding those wrinkles with sweats and a tee.

So when I came across a no-iron dryer hack, naturally I was intrigued. If it worked, I could avoid the ironing altogether, while simultaneously saving myself hundreds in wrinkle-release spray.

Here's how it works: Take the wrinkled clothes and put them in the dryer on high heat for a few minutes with three ice cubes. That is all.

The steam created from the ice cubes, it seems, acts as a steamer. Whatever the science, it worked for me. The two uniforms came out looking great after nine minutes on high and three ice cubes.

Note: For the first minute, the sound of the ice cubes in the dryer is loud and unsettling. But, it should go away quickly as the ice melts.

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC