Parents, this no-iron dryer hack might literally change your life

I hate ironing.
Not that too many people enjoy it, of course, but I think I dislike it more than most.
Unfortunately, my kids wear uniforms to school each day, so no hiding those wrinkles with sweats and a tee.
So when I came across a no-iron dryer hack, naturally I was intrigued. If it worked, I could avoid the ironing altogether, while simultaneously saving myself hundreds in wrinkle-release spray.
Here's how it works: Take the wrinkled clothes and put them in the dryer on high heat for a few minutes with three ice cubes. That is all.
The steam created from the ice cubes, it seems, acts as a steamer. Whatever the science, it worked for me. The two uniforms came out looking great after nine minutes on high and three ice cubes.
Note: For the first minute, the sound of the ice cubes in the dryer is loud and unsettling. But, it should go away quickly as the ice melts.