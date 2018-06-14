Photo series celebrates 'involved' dads with their kids

Just in time for Father's Day, photographer Giedre Gomes has published a series depicting dads from all walks of life with their kids.

It comes on the heels of her Mother's Day series, which sought to depict stay-at-home moms and the hard work they do in their true light.

Once that series went viral, Gomes told "Good Morning America," people wanted to know "how about dads?"

"I wanted to show good fathers who are involved in their children's lives," she said.

"Because the fathers that leave their unborn children, or right after birth disappear or rapist or abusive fathers don’t deserve to be called dads and don’t deserve to celebrate Father's Day," she told GMA.

Gomes knows you don't have to be a biological father to be a great dad.

"Let's not forget that there are so many amazing adoptive dads and stepfathers out there," she said.