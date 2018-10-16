Piers Morgan dad-shames Daniel Craig and Twitter is coming for him

Oct 16, 2018, 2:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Daniel Craig takes his daughter for a walk in the East Village section of New York, Oct. 7, 2018.Elder Ordonez/Splash
Let us review.

Mom-shaming. Not OK.

Dad-shaming. Also not OK.

Piers Morgan missed the memo on this one, but not to worry: Twitter has come to set him straight.

It all started when he posted this:

And the Internet was not having it.

To catch you up: Daniel Craig has played fictional spy 007 in four James Bond movies. He and his wife Rachel Weisz welcomed a daughter last month. Craig was recently seen carrying his little girl in a baby carrier.

Dads soon began tweeting photos of themselves in the name of fatherhood, including a WWE wrestler in Elsa costumes. All sorts of people weighed in on #Papoosegate.

A UFC fighter chimed in:

As for Morgan, it would appear he is sorry not sorry. Judging from his responses to Twitter critics, he stands firmly anti-papoose for dads everywhere.

