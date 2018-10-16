Piers Morgan dad-shames Daniel Craig and Twitter is coming for him

Let us review.

Mom-shaming. Not OK.

Dad-shaming. Also not OK.

Piers Morgan missed the memo on this one, but not to worry: Twitter has come to set him straight.

It all started when he posted this:

And the Internet was not having it.

To catch you up: Daniel Craig has played fictional spy 007 in four James Bond movies. He and his wife Rachel Weisz welcomed a daughter last month. Craig was recently seen carrying his little girl in a baby carrier.

Dads soon began tweeting photos of themselves in the name of fatherhood, including a WWE wrestler in Elsa costumes. All sorts of people weighed in on #Papoosegate.

This is me wearing an Elsa dress after Lyric asked me to wear her Mom’s Halloween costume. I look ridiculous. But who cares? That’s what you do for your kids. I’m sure ?@piersmorgan? would find this emasculating. I say only if you’re uncomfortable in your masculinity. pic.twitter.com/kDOvnw4pz2 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 16, 2018

Hey @piersmorgan my husband used to carry my boys around in a #papoose so I could get some rest. It made me love him even more. God bless our sweet husbands who “Bond” with our babies. ?? pic.twitter.com/WKzpnfiACR — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 16, 2018

A UFC fighter chimed in:

#emasculatedUFCfighter en route to Thailand, did my whole fight camp with her in the #papoose...she finished camp unscathed!! ?? @ufc pic.twitter.com/AmQaSSqF73 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 16, 2018

As for Morgan, it would appear he is sorry not sorry. Judging from his responses to Twitter critics, he stands firmly anti-papoose for dads everywhere.