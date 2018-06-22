Pink hilariously explains photo of daughter receiving $100 for lost tooth: 'It was a bet'

Jun 22, 2018, 11:06 AM ET
PHOTO: Recording artist Pink poses with daughter Willow Sage Hart before the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LII Pregame show Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Recording artist Pink poses with daughter Willow Sage Hart before the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LII Pregame show Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.

Pink's daughter, Willow, has one generous tooth fairy.

The 7-year-old received $100 after losing a tooth recently, but Pink revealed that it wasn't mom who slipped the cash under the pillow this time.

"Sooo... the tooth fairy doesn’t give out $100 bills," the artist tweeted. "Not the one that comes to our house. Papa does, because he’s nuts, and it was a bet to pull her tooth out."

Pink's tweet came the day after her husband and Willow's dad, Carey Hart, shared a photo of their daughter on Instagram, with her tooth in one hand and a crisp, c-note in the other.

PHOTO: Pink, Willow Sage Hart, and Carey Hart attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum, Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Pink, Willow Sage Hart, and Carey Hart attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum, Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

"Willz is gonna be the next major investment banker," Hart wrote. "We settled on 100 buck [sic] for 1 shot at pulling her tooth out. Was the best money I ever spent, and she got 20 weeks worth of tour per diem in 5 seconds. #LoveThisKid"

Some parents threw shade at Hart's seemingly over-the-top gesture.

"It's cute but what about the parents that can't afford a 100 bucks for the tooth fairy," a follower wrote on Instagram.

A Twitter user was more snarky.

"Good parent, 100 dollars for a tooth," he deadpanned.

Still, others saw the humor in Pink's update on Twitter.

"She is going to have some fun reading this 10 years from now! So adorable," one wrote.

"I think I got a 20 once in the 80's," said another. "Inflation makes it about 100 now."

One fan had a relatable request: "Can I come live with you guys, I'll tie a string to a couple of my teeth."

No, but really. Pink and Carey, adopt us, please!

