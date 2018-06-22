Pink's daughter, Willow, has one generous tooth fairy.

The 7-year-old received $100 after losing a tooth recently, but Pink revealed that it wasn't mom who slipped the cash under the pillow this time.

"Sooo... the tooth fairy doesn’t give out $100 bills," the artist tweeted. "Not the one that comes to our house. Papa does, because he’s nuts, and it was a bet to pull her tooth out."

Pink's tweet came the day after her husband and Willow's dad, Carey Hart, shared a photo of their daughter on Instagram, with her tooth in one hand and a crisp, c-note in the other.

"Willz is gonna be the next major investment banker," Hart wrote. "We settled on 100 buck [sic] for 1 shot at pulling her tooth out. Was the best money I ever spent, and she got 20 weeks worth of tour per diem in 5 seconds. #LoveThisKid"

Some parents threw shade at Hart's seemingly over-the-top gesture.

"It's cute but what about the parents that can't afford a 100 bucks for the tooth fairy," a follower wrote on Instagram.

A Twitter user was more snarky.

"Good parent, 100 dollars for a tooth," he deadpanned.

Still, others saw the humor in Pink's update on Twitter.

"She is going to have some fun reading this 10 years from now! So adorable," one wrote.

"I think I got a 20 once in the 80's," said another. "Inflation makes it about 100 now."

One fan had a relatable request: "Can I come live with you guys, I'll tie a string to a couple of my teeth."

No, but really. Pink and Carey, adopt us, please!