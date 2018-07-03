Protecting your kids at pool parties this summer

A drowning incident could occur in seconds and be difficult to spot. It's also the second-leading cause of unintentional-injury deaths for children aged 1 to 14, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We don't realize how quickly these things can go from just a fun pool party to an incident where somebody needs help," Josh Rowland, aquatics product manager at the American Red Cross, told "Good Morning America."

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Water-safety experts say a solution to keeping your child safe this summer is by always having a designated water watcher--somebody who stands next to the pool, free from distractions and is constantly scanning the water for any signs of distress.

An appropriate water watcher, according to Water Safety USA, is at least 16 years of age, but adults are preferred. That person must have the skills, knowledge and ability to save a person in distress, or can immediately alert someone who has those capabilities.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

More tips for designating a water watcher:

The water watcher should be rotated every 15 minutes, with a new person taking on the job to avoid losing focusKnows CPR or can immediately alert someone nearby with that skillHas a working phone to be able to dial 9-1-1Has a floating and/or reaching object that can be used in a rescueIs alert and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol