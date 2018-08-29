School's to-the-point fundraising effort has parents doing a slow clap

An Alabama high school's unusual fundraising request has overworked and overtired parents everywhere doing a slow clap.

Auburn High School is allowing parents to opt-out of school-related correspondence based on how much they donate.

Emmy Martin Sorrells

For $15: "You can still email me…"

For $25: "…wouldn't have responded to any phone calls, emails or sign up genius lists all year..."

For $50: "Forget my name & my face and [don't] ask me for anything else this year except to complete this form!"

"I was looking for a way to do a no pressure, totally tongue-in-cheek & humorous way to get more financial involvement in our PTO at the high school,” Parent Teacher Organization President Emmy Martin Sorrells told "Good Morning America.” “ As kids get older, parents are less involved than at the elementary level. But even with our large enrollment, we have the smallest percentage of PTO members of all the city schools."

She said that while the flyer has gone viral on social media, it hasn't been widely distributed to the parents at the school quite yet. That will happen when school starts after Labor Day.

"I think it’s fantastic, it’s amazing the power of social media so now I’m just hoping that it equates to lots of donations so that we can have the best PTO budget we’ve ever seen!” said Sorrells. “I think a lot of schools will be using this option in the future. It obviously struck a nerve with many, many parents around the country, judging from the overwhelmingly positive response we have received."