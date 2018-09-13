Stranger rocks adorable little boy to sleep and...we're not crying! You're crying!

A photo that's gone viral of a little boy sitting in a near-stranger's lap has warmed the heart of the Internet.

Isaiah Miller is "a typical four-year-old who loves PJ Mask," his mom Thameka Miller told "Good Morning America."

But maybe he's just a little sweeter.

His aunt, Star Balloon-Bradley, snapped a photo of him sitting in a woman's lap at a Lowndes Vikings baseball game in Valdosta, Georgia, giving the then-unknown woman a hug and resting his head on her shoulder. She rocked him to sleep.

Two weeks earlier, his aunt posted online, little Isaiah had met this woman and chatted her up for about 20 minutes. He spotted her again at the game the night the photo was snapped.

"Isaiah walked right up to her smiling, crawled in her lap and laid his head down on her shoulder," Star Balloon-Bradley wrote.

“ ” She said he was her new friend. She then went on to say she only has one child who is 15 and moments like this are priceless!!!

"She welcomed him with open arms. This lady patted and rocked Isaiah to sleep like she had given birth to him. It was the sweetest!!

"We asked her if she wanted us to get him but she kept telling us she (and he) was fine!!," Balloon-Bradley continued in the post.

"Isaiah and this lady ha[d] NEVER met before other than those 20 mins at a game 2 weeks ago," she wrote. "I told her tonight that I am so sorry and I don’t know why he keeps bothering her. She replied he’s no bother and to not say that again. She said he was her new friend. She then went on to say she only has one child who is 15 and moments like this are priceless!!!"

The post went viral and the woman in the photo was located. She's known as Mrs. Angela to the family.

"Isaiah can come across shy at first, but some people he immediately warms up to, and Mrs. Angela During is one of those persons," his mom told "GMA."

"He can discern if a person needs a hug, and he loves elderly people."

The post has been shared 330k times.

Miller thinks she knows why.

"I think with the racial tension that has manifested lately this story helps to restore hope in humanity and it shows the power of love. Also the innocence of a child and how love has no color boundaries."