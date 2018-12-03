These triplet toddlers chasing their pup is your daily dose of happiness

Video of 1-year-old triplets playing with their dog is the most adorable thing you'll see today.

Brothers Hunter, Austin and Dakota Coots were recently caught on camera by their mom, Tessa Coots, of Crab Orchard, Kentucky.

She said her boys love the family dog Axl, and they all play together every day.

Storyful/Tessa Coots

"For the longest time, Axl was very unsure of them," Coots told "Good Morning America." "They probably smelled funny to him and had grabby, pinchy hands. The fact that they are now enjoying each other is hilarious and a relief."

Storyful/Tessa Coots

"As their mommy, I think everything they do is hilarious and amazing," she said. "I wasn’t expecting this video in particular to gain any extra attention as opposed to the others. I’m glad so many people have enjoyed it."