An engaged couple on the search for a gift for their 8-year-old niece has inspired something much bigger.

Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio of Scottsdale, Arizona will be married in May of next year. Their two nieces will be flower girls. Natalie, one of the girls, was celebrating her birthday and they wanted to get her something special.

"Like any good Uncle -- or #Guncle -- would do," Jacobi told "Good Morning America," "I went out to look for a meaningful birthday present. She loves Barbies, playing with her dolls, etc, just like any other kid. In honor of our upcoming wedding, I wanted to give her something related to the wedding but also something she would enjoy.

"So, I came across the Mattel/Barbie "Wedding Set!" It was almost perfect, two flower girls, a cake, and all, but, only a bride and groom were available."

Jacobi had to get creative. "We created our own Gay Wedding Set."

The couple, who has been together for nearly 12 years, met while Jacobi was working for the E! Network in Los Angeles and Caprio was living in Chicago. "It was chemistry on a whole other level," Jacobi said. They dated long distance for a time, and then Caprio moved to L.A.

Natalie received her birthday gift from her uncles on Dec. 8.

He posted the custom set to Instagram and tagged Mattel. The company got in touch with the couple earlier this week.

A Mattel spokesperson confirmed to "GMA" the company did reach out to the couple to set up a meeting.

"Mattel has been wonderful and we are meeting with the head of Barbie design, their design team and marketing -- either next Friday or the first week of January," Jacobi said. "Just sorting out travel details and schedules. We are so grateful!"

The couple will also be the first same-sex couple to marry at their wedding venue, The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch.

But for little Natalie, that fact likely won't register.

"We have a wonderful, loving and caring Italian family," Jacobi told "GMA." "Everyone is so excited for our big day, especially my two nieces. They have been talking about our wedding all year long and have been raised to understand and only know that love is love!"