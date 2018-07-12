Woman flashing her engagement ring on Space Mountain is everything

A woman who got engaged at Disneyland Park proudly flaunted her rock in a Space Mountain souvenir photo -- and the Twitterverse joined in on the celebration.

Sonni Vargas and Jordan Williams, both 22, have been dating for two years. On July 6, Williams popped the question in front of Cinderella's castle, Vargas told "Good Morning America."

"I told my now fiancé forever ago that it was my dream to get engaged in front of a Disney castle and it is also my favorite place in the world," Vargas said. "I’ve been a Disney fanatic my whole life. It is also my dream to get married there."

I SAID YES!!! I can’t wait to marry my best friend???? pic.twitter.com/xLgNjrZg2O — Sonni (@sonni_nicolette) July 8, 2018

Vargas said she flashed her diamond on the famous rollercoaster to document the special day. She shared the hilarious image on Twitter, where it was retweeted and liked tens of thousands of times over.

"We were overwhelmed with so much love and people saying congratulations--we were not expecting it at all!" Vargas said.

Sonni Vargas

Vargas and Williams plan on incorporating some "Disney Magic" into their wedding day next year.

