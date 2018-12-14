5-year-old dances through cancer treatment with his epic Michael Jackson dance moves

Dec 14, 2018, 1:24 PM ET
PHOTO: Solomon Haufano, 5, is spreading smiles with his epic Michael Jackson dance moves while he receives treatment to fight cancer at Seattle Childrens Hospital.PlayLeni Lutui via Storyful
This 5-year-old boy won't let cancer stop him from showing off his seriously impressive dance moves.

On Dec. 7, mom Leni Lutui shared a video on Twitter of her son, Solomon, channeling his best Michael Jackson while undergoing treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Solomon is seen singing along to the song "Bad" while busting out some of the singer’s legendary moves.

PHOTO: Solomon Haufano, 5, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and is receiving treatment at Seattle Childrens Hospital.Courtesy Leni Lutui
Solomon Haufano, 5, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and is receiving treatment at Seattle Children's Hospital.

Lutui told "Good Morning America" that Solomon was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumor, a type of cancer found in the abdomen, in May.

Solomon has loved dancing since he was 3 years old, but recently became a fan of the King of Pop. He enjoys the classics like "Billie Jean," "Thriller" and "Beat It."

"When he had to stay in the hospital for a long time, my sister would play music videos for him and he would just imitate the moves," Lutui said. "He just brings our spirits up. He dances through treatment and you would never know he's sick."

Solomon is expected to complete treatment in mid January.

