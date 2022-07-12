3-year-old Florida boy dies after being found unresponsive in hot car

A 3-year-old boy in Miami has reportedly died after he was left in a car Monday, marking the 11th hot car death this year.

The boy was found unresponsive at 3:45 p.m. in his parents' vehicle parked outside Lubavitch Educational Center, a Jewish school in the Miami Gardens neighborhood where his parents are both teachers, according to Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.

The temperature in Miami reached a peak of 93 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

WPLG reported the boy died at Jackson North Medical Center and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office later determined his death was accidental and the cause was hyperthermia, or overheating.

An average of 38 children die in the U.S. each year after being in a hot car and about 87% of them are age 3 or under, according to data from the nonprofit Kids and Cars Safety. The nonprofit, which tracks hot car deaths, said the boy was the 11th fatality in 2022 and second in July.

Young children and infants are at higher risk of overheating, heatstroke, and other heat-related illnesses, than adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that can be compounded by being in a hot car. The federal agency warns that the temperature inside a parked vehicle can increase up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit within the first 10 minutes.

How to avoid a hot car death

Kids and Car Safety recommends several tips for adults, parents and caregivers to keep in mind when traveling with children in cars.