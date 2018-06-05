5-year-old's dance moves steals the show at pre-K graduation

A little girl showed a little extra personality as she accepted her diploma during her preschool graduation.

Aubrey Christina Toby, 5, rocked out to Justin Timberlake's hit song "CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!" on Saturday -- even doing a full spin as she exited the stage.

Malcolm Toby

Malcolm Toby

Aubrey's dad Malcolm Toby of North Carolina, said that he and Aubrey's mom always knew that their daughter had an "it" factor.

"Even as a baby, she loved to move to music," Toby told "Good Morning America." "But the older she got, Aubrey seemed to really enjoy when the spotlight was on her."

Merle Murrain

Merle Murrain

Aubrey's godfather, Merle Murrain, 28, shared an adorable video of Aubrey's impromptu performance on Instagram, where it received lots of love.

Malcolm Toby

"A lot of people are saying 'mood' and how adorable she was and how she's a star," Murrain told "GMA" of the video comments. "She sings like it's a Beyonce concert and likes to perform. She just likes to have fun."

Aubrey dances her way to kindergarten this fall.