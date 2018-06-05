5-year-old's dance moves steals the show at pre-K graduation

Jun 5, 2018, 3:28 PM ET
VIDEO: 5-year-olds dance moves steals the show at pre-K graduationPlayABCNews.com
WATCH 5-year-old's dance moves steals the show at pre-K graduation

A little girl showed a little extra personality as she accepted her diploma during her preschool graduation.

Aubrey Christina Toby, 5, rocked out to Justin Timberlake's hit song "CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!" on Saturday -- even doing a full spin as she exited the stage.

PHOTO: Aubrey Christina Toby seen at her preschool graduation in Durham, North Carolina, with her sister Ava. Malcolm Toby
Aubrey Christina Toby seen at her preschool graduation in Durham, North Carolina, with her sister Ava.

PHOTO: Aubrey Christina Toby is 5 years old and put on an impromptu performance at her preschool graduation in North Carolina.Malcolm Toby
Aubrey Christina Toby is 5 years old and put on an impromptu performance at her preschool graduation in North Carolina.

Aubrey's dad Malcolm Toby of North Carolina, said that he and Aubrey's mom always knew that their daughter had an "it" factor.

"Even as a baby, she loved to move to music," Toby told "Good Morning America." "But the older she got, Aubrey seemed to really enjoy when the spotlight was on her."

PHOTO: Aubrey Christina Toby, 5, rocked out to Justin Timberlakes hit song Cant Stop the Feeling! on June 2, 2018, even doing a full spin as she exited the stage.Merle Murrain
Aubrey Christina Toby, 5, rocked out to Justin Timberlake's hit song "Can't Stop the Feeling!" on June 2, 2018, even doing a full spin as she exited the stage.

PHOTO: Aubrey Christina Toby, 5, rocked out to Justin Timberlakes hit song Cant Stop the Feeling! on June 2, 2018, even doing a full spin as she exited the stage.Merle Murrain
Aubrey Christina Toby, 5, rocked out to Justin Timberlake's hit song "Can't Stop the Feeling!" on June 2, 2018, even doing a full spin as she exited the stage.

Aubrey's godfather, Merle Murrain, 28, shared an adorable video of Aubrey's impromptu performance on Instagram, where it received lots of love.

PHOTO: Aubrey Christina Toby, 5, enjoys singing, dancing and performing for her family for fun.Malcolm Toby
Aubrey Christina Toby, 5, enjoys singing, dancing and performing for her family for fun.

"A lot of people are saying 'mood' and how adorable she was and how she's a star," Murrain told "GMA" of the video comments. "She sings like it's a Beyonce concert and likes to perform. She just likes to have fun."

Aubrey dances her way to kindergarten this fall.

Comments