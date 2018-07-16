Five-year-old's obituary in his own words: 'See you later, suckas!'

The death of a child is so tragic, so painful, that there's typically not anything to smile about.

But Garrett Mathais, a five-year-old from Van Meter, Iowa, who died on July 11, managed to put a smile and more than a few tears on the faces of the thousands who have read the obituary he himself helped pen.

The obit appeared in the Des Moines Register. Garrett -- also known to those who loved him as "The Great Captain Underpants" -- answered a series of questions such as his favorite people, the things he hates the most, and what will happen when he dies.

For the record, he is "going to be a gorilla and throw poo at Daddy!"

His parents wrote in his obituary that "Garrett endured nine months of hell before he lost his battle with cancer." According to a GoFundMe page set up by a cousin of Garrett's mother, the boy had stage 4 Alveolar Fusion Negative Rhabdomyosarcoma.

But, he "never lost his sense of humor," the obituary said.

That's clear from many of the things Garrett wrote. Among the things he hates: Pants.

In some places, the obituary is much sadder. Also among the things he hates, "dirty stupid cancer, when they access my port, needles, and the monkey nose that smells like cherry farts."

Garrett wrote that he did not want a funeral. Instead, he wanted "five bouncy houses (because I'm five), Batman and snow cones."

His parents will hold a celebration of Garrett's life, complete with fireworks in honor of the little boy who has now moved so many through his words.

"We are so grateful to the many doctors, nurses, child life specialists, musicians, art therapists, and volunteers that worked tirelessly to cure Garrett of his cancer," they wrote near the end of the obituary. "The reality for Garrett and so many other children is pediatric cancer is an ugly, nasty beast that leaves a path of destruction. For Garrett and many others before him - cancer kills. Those that are 'lucky' enough to survive endure long term debilitating side effects and the constant fear of relapse. We will fight for a cure until no other kids are robbed of their childhood, no other siblings lose their best friends, and no other parents have to bury their babies."