6-year-old sobbing at her parents’ wedding will hit you right in the feels

A little girl was overcome with emotion during her parents’ nuptials.

Lexi Gibson, 6, cried tears of joy as her mom and dad, Jenni and Timmy Gibson, exchanged their vows on May 12.

The heartfelt moment was captured by photographer for the outdoor wedding venue Harpor’s Vineyard, in the Gibson's home state of Iowa.

"They were happy tears," Jenni Gibson told "Good Morning America" of her daughter's emotional moment. "She said, 'mommy, it was so beautiful.' It meant a lot to her, us getting married."

Jenni Gibson said she and Timmy Gibson fell in love as teenagers before finally tying the knot.

During the wedding, Lexi's older sister, Riley Gibson, 8, was photographed as she comforted Lexi by placing her arm around her.

Jenni Gibson said the photos meant a lot to her and Lexi's dad.

"I love it in color, I love it in black and white," Jenni Gibson said of the pictures. "Until I had seen it, I didn't know how emotional [she] was."