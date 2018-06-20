6-year-old sobbing at her parents’ wedding will hit you right in the feels

Jun 20, 2018, 3:43 PM ET
PHOTO: Lexi Gibson, 6, cried tears of joy as her mom and dad exchanged vows.PlayMissie Lafrenz Photography
A little girl was overcome with emotion during her parents’ nuptials.

Lexi Gibson, 6, cried tears of joy as her mom and dad, Jenni and Timmy Gibson, exchanged their vows on May 12.

The heartfelt moment was captured by photographer for the outdoor wedding venue Harpor’s Vineyard, in the Gibson's home state of Iowa.

Lexi Gibson, 6, cried tears of joy as her mom and dad exchanged vows.

Jenni Gibson of Iowa, mom to Lexi Gibson, said the photos meant a lot to her and Lexi's dad, Timmy Gibson.

"They were happy tears," Jenni Gibson told "Good Morning America" of her daughter's emotional moment. "She said, 'mommy, it was so beautiful.' It meant a lot to her, us getting married."

Jenni Gibson said she and Timmy Gibson fell in love as teenagers before finally tying the knot.

Jenni Gibson dances with her daughter Lexi during her May 12 wedding reception.

Timmy Gibson dances with his daughter Lexi during his May 12 wedding.

During the wedding, Lexi's older sister, Riley Gibson, 8, was photographed as she comforted Lexi by placing her arm around her.

Riley Gibson, 8, comforts her sister Lexi, 6, on May 12 at their parents' wedding in Iowa.

"I love it in color, I love it in black and white," Jenni Gibson said of the pictures. "Until I had seen it, I didn't know how emotional [she] was."

