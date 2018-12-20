25 Days of Cookies: You're baking up a storm and we love seeing your cookie creations!

Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we've gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

We asked you to tell us which cookies you're baking at home and we love seeing your photos!

Snoop Dogg's peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe

Snoop Dogg's cookies with creamy peanut butter and semisweet chocolate morsels from his cookbook, "From Crook to Cook," has been a favorite!

Whipped up some of Snoop Dogg’s peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, they are amazing! ????@GMA #25DaysOfCookies pic.twitter.com/MfA3tsamVI — Heather Toporowski (@HeatherToporow1) December 11, 2018

Check out the recipe here and step-by-step guide.

M&M Christmas cookie bars

Lots of people are baking Pinterest's most popular holiday cookie of all time, the M&M Christmas cookie bars from food blogger Melissa Mondragon of No. 2 Pencil blog.

Get the recipe here and watch the step-by-step video below.

Tweet @GMA using #25daysofcookies with your #25daysofcookies pictures

The Gunny Sack's hot chocolate cookie cups recipe

These cute hot chocolate cookie cups from Tonia Larson of The Gunny Sack are delightfully inventive.

We've heard that they were "more difficult" than it looked to affix the pretzel handles.

@GMA I tried making these for a cookies exchange last weekend. Definitely more difficult than it looks. Especially the handle. I gave up! pic.twitter.com/dkjqXEsznz — Michelle Moffett (@MMMoffett8) December 13, 2018

Get the full recipe here with step-by-step video instructions.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.

Tell us which cookies you're baking! Tweet @GMA using #25daysofcookies with your #25daysofcookies pictures