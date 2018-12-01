Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Recipe for Taste of Home's Cookies and Cream Stuffed Santa Bellies Cookies

These festive, bright-red cookies made to look like little Santa bellies are sure to be a big hit among all ages at your next holiday gathering.

Plus, they're stuffed with Cookies and Creme candy bar pieces! Need we say more?

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 to 7 Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme candy bars (1.55 ounces each), broken into 3-section pieces

2 and 1/2 cups vanilla frosting

Red, black and yellow paste food coloring



Directions:

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla.

In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Divide dough in half; shape each into a disk. Wrap and refrigerate until firm enough to roll, at least 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/8-in. thickness. Cut with a floured 3-in. round cutter.

Place half of the circles 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets; top with candy bar pieces.

Top with remaining circles, pinching edges to seal.

Bake until bottoms are light brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks; cool completely.

Tint 1-2/3 cups frosting red; spread over cookies. Tint 2/3 cup frosting black; pipe belts and buttons over top.

Tint remaining frosting yellow; pipe buckles on belts.

Test Kitchen tips:

- It's not easy to tint frosting to deep red. We used Wilton red paste food coloring, and a lot of it!



- If you don’t have the patience to tint your own frosting, buy the colored frostings sold in tubes - they come in a variety of colors. Get creative: different candies can be used for buttons, buckles and belts.



- If you find yourself getting heavy-handed with flour while rolling out your dough, gently flip the cutout dough over and brush away the flour with a pastry brush before placing on the baking sheet.



Recipe courtesy Taste of Home.

