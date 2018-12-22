25 Days of Cookies: Half Baked Harvest's eggnog frosted chai snickerdoodle snowmen

Welcome to GMA 25 Days of Cookies! For 25 days, we are featuring cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering. Our celeb BFFs are sharing their cookie recipes with us, and we’ve gathered some seasonal standouts that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun, seasonal, delicious holiday cookies worthy of your new Christmas traditions.

Half Baked Harvest food and lifestyle blogger Tieghan Gerard said "if there was ever a cookie that screamed Christmas, it’s these Eggnog Frosted Chai Snickerdoodle Snowmen."

Check out the recipe below and step-by-step guide!

Half Baked Harvest's Eggnog Frosted Chai Snickerdoodle Snowmen

Total time 30 minutes - Makes 24 cookies

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 sticks (1 cup) salted butter, at room temperature

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Mini Reese's, mini chocolate chips, sprinkles, and melted chocolate, for decorating



Chai Spice:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon all-spice

1/2 teaspoon cardamom



Eggnog Frosting:

1 stick (1/2 cup) salted butter

2 1/4 cups powdered sugar

2-4 tablespoons eggnog

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg



Directions:



Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking soda and baking powder.

Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl beat together the butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy for about 2 minutes.

Add the egg and vanilla and beat until combined. Gradually add the flour mixture, mixing until just fully combined.

To make the chai spice sugar, in a small bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon, ginger, all-spice and cardamom.

Roll the dough into two sizes of balls. 16 (1 1/2 inch, about 1 tablespoon) size balls, and 16 (3/4 inch, about 2 teaspoons) size balls. Then generously roll through the chai sugar.

To make the snowmen, place 1 smaller baller and 1 larger ball together with the edges touching on the prepared baking sheet, spacing the cookies 2 inches apart.

Repeat with the remaining dough balls. Transfer to the oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the cookies are just starting to set around the edges. Let cool completely.

To make the frosting, beat together the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the eggnog and nutmeg, beat to combine.

To frost the cooled cookies. Place half a mini Reese's atop the snowman's head. Decorate as desired with candies and melted chocolate.

Recipe courtesy Half Baked Harvest.

Head to our full guide here all month long for the most beautiful, fun and delicious holiday cookies that are sure to become a new tradition.

