25 Days of Cookies: Rebecca Firth's eggnog snickerdoodles

Tis the season for baking and cheer! These eggnog snickerdoodles from Rebecca Firth's cookbook "The Cookie Book" have both.



Firth, who is the blogger behind Displacedhousewife.com, shared her holiday cookie recipe with us and the cookies make the perfect adult treat. While they require a few extra ingredients, Firth writes that they're worth it.

"I know, you don’t have any rum extract in your cupboard. This is one of those occasions where I’m going to ask you to get out of your torn T-shirt and baggy sweats to run to the store and get some," she writes in her book. "It really does make this cookie. You should also grab some real eggnog and some proper rum to fix yourself a drink on the side."

Rebecca Firth's Eggnog Snickerdoodles