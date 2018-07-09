An Israeli company just launched a game-changing beverage that tastes like wine but is non-alcoholic.

According to Adi Seifert, chief technology officer of Wine Water Ltd., O.Vine “is a natural beverage that’s actually an infusion of grape skin and seeds that are left over from the win making process.”

O.Vine is made from the part of the grape that would normally go to waste during the wine making process.

Not only is O.Vine non-alcoholic but it also has zero preservatives and is low in calories.

It has the same antioxidants in wine but without the alcohol content.

“ ” ‘There’s nothing on the label that you wouldn’t want to drink.'

"O.Vine is the perfect match for people that cannot drink alcohol and actually for people that don’t drink water," Wine Water Ltd. CEO Anat Levi told "GMA."

Wine Water Ltd. features four different types of O.Vine including white and red carbonated and non-carbonated versions.

Seifert said there’s nothing on the market like O.Vine.

“This is a completely new category,” he said.

“ ” 'It’s very refreshing, it’s light, it’s fruity, it’s delicious and it’s good for you.'

Wine Water Ltd. recently launched this product at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City and the company hopes to bring O.Vine to a store near you soon.