Antioxidant-rich recipes to keep you healthy and strong

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, nutritionist Rachel Beller stopped by "Good Morning America" to demonstrate how to create three simple antioxidant-rich recipes to help boost your immune system and keep you healthy and strong.

While no single food or diet can prevent or cure cancer, the right nutrition can power up your immune system. These easy and delicious additions to any diet are packed with antioxidant-loaded ingredients that Beller says might lower your risk of certain cancers.

Morning matcha smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup unsweetened plant milk (almond, etc.)

1 frozen banana, sliced

1 handful baby spinach

1 teaspoon matcha powder

1/4 teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ginger powder

1/8 teaspoon granulated orange peel



Method:

Place milk, banana, spinach, matcha and spices in a blender. Blend until smooth. Serve in a glass, or as a smoothie bowl topped with nuts, seeds and fruit of your choice.

Serves 1

Punched-Up Roasted Veggies

Ingredients:

1 Tbs. dried parsley flakes

1 tsp. turmeric powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. salt (or to taste)

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

pinch cayenne (optional)

1 Tbs. olive oil

1 cup sliced white mushrooms

1 cup sliced shitake mushrooms

1 cup sliced crimini mushrooms

3 (about 1/2) cups broccoli florettes

3 (about 1/2) cups cauliflower florettes



Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the parsley flakes and spices. In a 12x18-inch metal sheet pan, combine the mushrooms with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, then sprinkle with 1/3 of the seasoning mix and toss thoroughly. In another 12x18-inch metal sheet pan, combine the broccoli and cauliflower with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle with 1/3-spice mix and toss.

Place both pans in the hot oven, and cook for 10 minutes. Toss with a metal spatula. Continue cooking the mushrooms for 5 more minutes until mushrooms are cooked through. Toss the cauliflower and broccoli with a metal spatula after 10 minutes. Continue cooking for 10 more minutes until vegetables are slightly golden brown, crisp tender and broccoli is still bright green.

Toss mushrooms and broccoli and cauliflower together in a bowl or serving platter and sprinkle with remaining spice mix if desired.

Serves 4 Recipe courtesy Karen Pickus Chef/Food Stylist for "GMA" and "GMA Day."

Spiced Chocolate Almond Butter

Ingredients:

16 oz. jar Almond butter (or alternative nut butter of your choice)

1 to 2 tablespoons Cacao powder, depending on the thickness of your nut butter

1 tsp. Ceylon cinnamon

1/8 tsp. Cayenne



Method:

Stir almond butter to incorporate any oil on top, creating an even consistency. Add cacao powder, one tablespoon at a time, stirring to combine after each addition. Add cinnamon and cayenne, stirring once more to combine. Store nut butter according to instructions on the jar. Spread on crackers or banana slices.