Chick-fil-A fans in the Atlanta area rejoice! The fast-casual chicken restaurant will start testing a new meal kit concept next month so you can make convenient pre-portioned chicken dishes at home.

In an effort to reach a new consumer base for the already popular fast-food, Chick-fil-A is honing in on home cooks with the company's new Mealtime Kit which will be available to customers in Atlanta starting August 27.

Chick-fil-A

"During the test period, Chick-fil-A will rotate five meal kit recipes: Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Enchiladas, Dijon Chicken, Pan Roasted Chicken and Chicken Flatbread," the company announced in a press release.

Chick-fil-A chef and Atlanta restauranteur Stuart Tracy helped develop the step-by-step recipes for all five kits using the brand's famous chicken, designed to be ready in 30 minutes.

"The Restaurants will offer two recipes at a given time. Each Mealtime Kit serves two people, and costs $15.89. Each kit has a 'use-by' date, and they can be refrigerated at home for several days, depending on when they are purchased," the company said in the release.

The pre-measured ingredients will be available in the drive-thru, at the front counter or via the Chick-fil-A One app.

Chick-fil-A

"We’re excited to offer Mealtime Kits as a new way for us to serve our guests by providing fresh ingredients to enjoy a delicious meal at home.” said Michael Patrick, an innovation program lead at Chick-fil-A who is leading the Mealtime Kits effort. “We designed our offering so our guests don’t have to order ahead, subscribe to a service, or make an extra stop at the grocery store. They simply pick up a Mealtime Kit at one of our restaurants at their convenience – for example, when they’re already at a Chick-fil-A restaurant grabbing breakfast or lunch, or in the drive-thru on their way home."

The limited-time test period runs until November 17 and customers nationwide can express interest in trying the kits by filling out an online form.

Chick-fil-A is the first in the quick-service industry to compete with established prepared meal service companies like Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Home Chef and Plated.

After the testing period Chick-fil-A will use customer feedback to determine whether to roll out the concept at its more than 2,300 restaurants nationwide.