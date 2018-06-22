Breakfast sushi is the food trend that will spice up your morning

Jun 22, 2018, 4:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Breakfast sushi is a morning game changer.PlayRaising Whasians
Breakfast sushi is everything you never knew you wanted in a meal.

PHOTO: Cereal crusted breakfast sushi.Raising Whasians
Now you can roll all of your favorite breakfast items into one delicious dish.

Pack this yummy meal with protein by coating the rolls in peanut butter and adding your favorite fruit.

PHOTO: Peanut butter and jelly breakfast sushi.Baby Toddler Foods
Foodies have even topped their breakfast sushi off with their favorite cereal.

For parents, it’s a fun dish to make with your kids, and it’s perfect for picky eaters.

PHOTO: Breakfast sushi is a fun meal for picky eaters.Raising Whasians
If you have a sweet tooth, dip fruit salad sushi in a rich chocolate sauce.

PHOTO: Dip fruit salad sushi rolls in chocolate sauce.Diary of an Ex Sloth
This food trend is a major morning game changer!

