Breakfast sushi is everything you never knew you wanted in a meal.

Now you can roll all of your favorite breakfast items into one delicious dish.

Pack this yummy meal with protein by coating the rolls in peanut butter and adding your favorite fruit.

Foodies have even topped their breakfast sushi off with their favorite cereal.

For parents, it’s a fun dish to make with your kids, and it’s perfect for picky eaters.

If you have a sweet tooth, dip fruit salad sushi in a rich chocolate sauce.

This food trend is a major morning game changer!