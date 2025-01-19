The limited-time offers are available through spring 2025.

Burger King unveils 2 for $5 and 3 for $7 combo deals

Burger King is helping fans stretch their dollars with its latest meal deals.

Last week, the fast-food chain rolled out new combo options, letting customers enjoy multiple items for one price with its $5 Duos and $7 Trios.

These deals allow customers to mix and match two or three items from a menu that includes the Whopper Junior, Original Chicken Sandwich, a bacon cheeseburger, medium fries, 8-piece chicken fries or a medium soft drink.

The deal is only available through spring, according to People. It's not valid for delivery, and size upgrades will cost extra.

Burger King is also offering $1 Cheeseburger Week nationwide from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Royal Perks members can snag a classic BK cheeseburger for just $1 through the BK App during this time. Walmart+ members get an extra perk, with early access to the deal starting Jan. 26.

The new combo meal deal follows Burger King's "31 Days of Deals" promotion, which wrapped up in Dec. 2024.

As part of the month-long event, the chain gave away free chicken sandwiches on Dec. 27 and bacon cheeseburgers on Dec. 30 with a purchase of $1 or more.

Throughout the celebration, Burger King also offered free burgers and sodas and brought back fan-favorite menu items like four-piece cheesy tots and the croissant breakfast sandwich, delighting loyal customers.

In addition to Burger King's new deals, McDonald's also announced earlier this month that it's offering customers more ways to save with meal deals, all-day discounts and more.

The chain introduced McValue, an everyday value platform now available nationwide. Last November, McDonald's confirmed to ABC News that its popular $5 Meal Deal would continue into the first half of 2025 as part of the McValue rollout.