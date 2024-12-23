$1 Chicken McNuggets, free burgers at Shake Shack and more holiday food deals
It's a holiday burger blitz at Shake Shack!
Sweet holiday deals are here to stay, from burgers to milkshakes, there are freebies each day. Around the U.S. eateries are ho-ho-ho-hoping that savings on treats will find those who are scoping.
Like Santa Claus, be sure to check this list twice, so any new updates don't fall out of sight!
$1 McNuggets at McDonald's
Customers who have the McDonald's app can enjoy a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets for just $1 through Dec. 30.
McDonald's also has other deals, which may vary by franchise and location, for customers this holiday season, including the popular $5 Meal Deal.
Shake Shack Holiday Burger Blitz
Everyday through Christmas Eve fans can enjoy a free Shack Burger with any $10 purchase using the code BURGERBLITZ.
Below, check out all the additional freebies available through Christmas Eve at Shake Shack.
Monday, Dec. 16: Free ShackBurger
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Free SmokeShack
Wednesday, Dec. 18: Free Avocado Bacon Burger
Thursday, Dec. 19: Free Cheeseburger
Friday, Dec. 20: Free Black Truffle Burger
Saturday, Dec. 21: Free Bacon Cheeseburger
Sunday, Dec. 22: Free Avocado Bacon Burger
Monday, Dec. 23: Free SmokeShack
Tuesday, Dec. 24: Free ShackBurger
Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens
Krispy Kreme launched its Day of the Dozens for guests to get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for free with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.
The doughnut chain also has a new Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection with three pastries inspired by characters from the Christmas classic, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" by Dr. Seuss.
Free Insomnia Cookies for the holidays
Insomnia Cookies has launched new treats for its holiday collection, which is available until Dec. 29.
Additionally, for a limited time, the late-night bakery is offering customers who purchase a 12-pack four free classic cookies both online and in stores until Dec. 14.
Yogurtland holiday offers
The frozen yogurt chain is offering buy a gift, get a gift from through Dec. 24. Customers can earn a $5 Bonus Card for every $25 spent on an e-giftcard purchase. Those bonus cards will be redeemable in-store from Jan. 1-31, 2025.
Holiday offers from Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Now through Dec. 31, customers can also get a free regular french fry with any $5 purchase in the app.
This story has been updated to reflect the most up to date deals since it was first published on Dec. 10, 2024.