$1 Chicken McNuggets, free burgers at Shake Shack and more holiday food deals

Sweet holiday deals are here to stay, from burgers to milkshakes, there are freebies each day. Around the U.S. eateries are ho-ho-ho-hoping that savings on treats will find those who are scoping.

Like Santa Claus, be sure to check this list twice, so any new updates don't fall out of sight!

$1 McNuggets at McDonald's

Customers who have the McDonald's app can enjoy a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets for just $1 through Dec. 30.

McDonald's also has other deals, which may vary by franchise and location, for customers this holiday season, including the popular $5 Meal Deal.

Shake Shack Holiday Burger Blitz

A lineup of burgers that will be offered during the Shake Shack Burger Blitz promo. Shake Shack

Everyday through Christmas Eve fans can enjoy a free Shack Burger with any $10 purchase using the code BURGERBLITZ.

Below, check out all the additional freebies available through Christmas Eve at Shake Shack.

Monday, Dec. 16: Free ShackBurger

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Free SmokeShack

Wednesday, Dec. 18: Free Avocado Bacon Burger

Thursday, Dec. 19: Free Cheeseburger

Friday, Dec. 20: Free Black Truffle Burger

Saturday, Dec. 21: Free Bacon Cheeseburger

Sunday, Dec. 22: Free Avocado Bacon Burger

Monday, Dec. 23: Free SmokeShack

Tuesday, Dec. 24: Free ShackBurger



Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens

A variety of holiday doughnuts and original glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme launched its Day of the Dozens for guests to get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for free with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The doughnut chain also has a new Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection with three pastries inspired by characters from the Christmas classic, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" by Dr. Seuss.

Free Insomnia Cookies for the holidays

A box of cookies from Insomnia Cookies. Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies has launched new treats for its holiday collection, which is available until Dec. 29.

Additionally, for a limited time, the late-night bakery is offering customers who purchase a 12-pack four free classic cookies both online and in stores until Dec. 14.

Yogurtland holiday offers

The frozen yogurt chain is offering buy a gift, get a gift from through Dec. 24. Customers can earn a $5 Bonus Card for every $25 spent on an e-giftcard purchase. Those bonus cards will be redeemable in-store from Jan. 1-31, 2025.

Holiday offers from Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Now through Dec. 31, customers can also get a free regular french fry with any $5 purchase in the app.

This story has been updated to reflect the most up to date deals since it was first published on Dec. 10, 2024.