Jun 25, 2018, 4:11 AM ET
PHOTO: LA SmashCakes is taking over with their unique twist on the piñata.
LA SmashCakes is taking over with its fun and creative chocolate cakes that you literally get to smash.

Jenny Hernstad is the creative mind behind LA SmashCakes.

According to Hernstad, a SmashCake is essentially a chocolate piñata.

The outside of the cake is decorated in chocolate and the inside is filled with different types of candy.

You can customize your cake however you want.

Every single SmashCake is unique and made by hand.

From birthdays to gender reveals, the possibilities are endless.

LA SmashCakes will customize your cake to whatever you'd like.

It might look too pretty to smash.

This style cake is gaining popularity as Kim Kardashian West used a similar style to announce the launch of her new fragrance.

LA SmashCakes is located in Beverly Hills, California, but we have a feeling we'll be seeing more of these cakes pop up all around the country.

