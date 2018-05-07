Celebrate New Orleans' 300th birthday with these delicious Cajun recipes

New Orleans is celebrating its 300th birthday today, and "Good Morning America" is celebrating by taking the party from Bourbon Street to your kitchen.

Native Louisianan Jean-Paul Bourgeois, the executive chef of Blue Smoke restaurant in New York City, shared some of his favorite recipes from New Orleans' rich Cajun cuisine on "GMA" today.

Bourgeois demonstrates how to make the perfect shrimp po'boys, the secrets to his delicious pork ribs, and for fun, how to make NOLA's beloved treat: the beignets.

Bourgeois also shared the recipe for his "red dirt rub." He said the name for it was inspired by the dirt you find on highways in the South, and its filled with paprika, sugar, cumin, salt and pepper.

He described the deep-fried, sugary, goodness that is a beignet as the perfect vehicle for chicory coffee and breakfast in the morning.

Here are some of the chef's classic Cajun recipes:

Jean Paul’s Shrimp Po Boy recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups Mayonnaise

1 cup Ketchup

1/4 cup French's Yellow mustard

Juice of 1 lemon

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup hot sauce

2 tbs. Kosher Salt

1 Tbsp. ground black pepper

1 to 1/2 tsp. crab boil liquid

2 bunch scallion, thinly sliced

1 pound popcorn shrimp

1 cup Yellow mustard

1/4 cup hot sauce

4 Hero rolls

2 large, red, ripe tomatoes, sliced

1 head curly leaf lettuce



Ingredients for the dredging mixture:

1 pound corn flour

2 Tbsp. Kosher salt

2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne

1 Tbsp. Paprika



Instructions: Combine sauce ingredients in a bowl with a wire whisk cover and place in the refrigerator. Mix 1 cup yellow mustard with 1/4 cup hot sauce in a large bowl, combine thoroughly then coat shrimp. Combine dredging mixture in a 9- by 13-inch glass dish, dip shrimp in batches in dredging mixture to coat, shake off excess. Fry shrimp when oil reaches 350 degrees, until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Slice rolls in half place sauce on bread and add tomato slices and lettuce. Divide shrimp among the 4 sandwiches. Top with sauce and serve. Serves 4.

Pork ribs with red dirt rub recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup Spanish paprika

1/4 cup granulated garlic

1 Tbsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 tsp. cayenne

2 pork ribs



Instructions: Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Combine dry ingredients. Apply to ribs on both sides. Roast the ribs in the oven for four hours. Alternatively, smoke until temperature of meat reaches 160 degrees and ribs are tender. Serves 2 to 4.

Cajun comeback sauce recipe:

Ingredients:

4 cups Mayonnaise

2 cup Ketchup

1/2 cup French's mustard

2 oz Lemon juice

1/2 oz Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup Hot sauce

2 Tbsp. spare rib rub

1 Tbsp. crab boil liquid

4 bunches of scallion, thinly sliced

Black pepper, to taste.

Instructions: 1. Combine all ingredients and whisk until smooth

Beignet dough recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 oz dry yeast

2 1/2 oz bread flour

4 oz warm water

2 1/2 cups milk

2 eggs

4 oz butter

1 oz salt

1 oz sugar

Instructions:

Whisk dry yeast, 2 1/2 ounces bread flour, and warm water in a small bowl.

Add milk, eggs, and butter to the mixing bowl. Add dry ingredients on top, followed by the yeast mixture. Mix on medium speed with a dough hook until it pulls away from the bowl and is smooth looking.

Let rest in fridge before cutting.

Cut dough into quarters and roll out on a well-floured surface until dough is approximately 1/2 inch in height.

Cut into three inches by three inches squares. Fry in clean vegetable oil at 350 degrees until golden brown, or two-and-a-half minutes on each side.

Let cool and sprinkle with powdered sugar.