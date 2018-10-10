Channel your inner witch this Halloween with this DIY 'potion'

Oct 10, 2018, 4:30 AM ET
PHOTO: Brew your own DIY Halloween cocktail based on The Cauldrons "Blood Bubbling Punch."PlayABC News
Impress your friends this spooky season with this DIY Halloween cocktail.

The Cauldron is an immersive mixology class in New York City where guests can brew their own "potions."

PHOTO: Matthew Cortland, co-founder of The Cauldron in New York City, makes a vodka-inspired cocktail. ABC News
Matthew Cortland, co-founder of The Cauldron in New York City, makes a vodka-inspired cocktail.

The shop showed "Good Morning America" how to create their "Blood Bubbling Punch."

PHOTO: Brew this DIY Halloween drink in a pumpkin.ABC News
Brew this DIY Halloween drink in a pumpkin.

It's a vodka-inspired cocktail with vanilla-flavored vodka, raspberry-flavored vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice, grenadine, and dry ice for extra spookiness. The best part of all is that it's brewed in a pumpkin.

"It's meant to be served for a Halloween party with your friends," The Cauldron Co-Founder, Matthew Cortland, told "GMA."

PHOTO: The Cauldrons Blood Bubbling Punch is blood-red and perfect for Halloween. ABC News
The Cauldron's "Blood Bubbling Punch" is blood-red and perfect for Halloween.

