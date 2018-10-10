Channel your inner witch this Halloween with this DIY 'potion'

Impress your friends this spooky season with this DIY Halloween cocktail.

The Cauldron is an immersive mixology class in New York City where guests can brew their own "potions."

ABC News

The shop showed "Good Morning America" how to create their "Blood Bubbling Punch."

ABC News

It's a vodka-inspired cocktail with vanilla-flavored vodka, raspberry-flavored vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice, grenadine, and dry ice for extra spookiness. The best part of all is that it's brewed in a pumpkin.

"It's meant to be served for a Halloween party with your friends," The Cauldron Co-Founder, Matthew Cortland, told "GMA."