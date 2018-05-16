Entenmann's has a sweet deal for one lucky donut lover.

The pastry company is holding a nationwide contest to find their new "chief donut officer," an honorary title for one lucky donut fan and the chance to win $5,000.

"The entries will be judged by our team based on passion, creativity, and originality, and the top five finalists will be invited to submit video testimonials about why they deserve to be named chief donut officer," Jason Amar, director of marketing at Entenmann’s, told ABC News. "Then our fans will get the chance to vote for their favorite finalist and help us name the grand prize winner."

Fans will be asked upon entry to share what they love about the company's donuts and their ideas for product innovation.

Entenmann’s

"We love hearing ideas from our fans so that we can continue to grow our brand and give our loyalists what they want. We’re hoping our chief donut officer serves as the voice for our loyal fans and becomes an Entenmann’s donut ambassador," Amar explained.

Any and all interested donut-loving entrants can apply online and the official rules state that entries are open to the public until June 30.

"Our iconic, one-of-a-kind donuts have been a cornerstone for the brand for decades and have gained an extremely passionate following over the years. Timed to our favorite holiday of the year -- National Donut Day (June 1) -- we want to honor our biggest fans by officially welcoming one to our Entenmann’s family," Amar said.

The top five finalists will be announced in July, and the grand prize winner of the chief donut officer honorary title, $5,000 and a year’s supply of donuts will be announced on Aug. 7.