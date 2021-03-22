DoorDash offers on-demand COVID PCR tests for delivery

Two COVID-19 PCR test collection kits are officially available for on-demand delivery through DoorDash.

On Monday, the local logistics service platform announced a new partnership with two digital health companies, Vault Health and Everylywell, to bring consumers two versions of the home collection kits for same-day delivery through the DoorDash marketplace app. The kits were approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization.

"The Vault Health powered COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit and the Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC will be available in 12 DashMart locations across the U.S. including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix, with more cities rolling out in the coming months," according to a press release.

Additionally, people can find and order the Vault version for same-day delivery on the health company's direct website powered by DoorDash Drive.

"Amidst the pandemic, one of our priorities has been to make health and wellness essentials more accessible for customers, with the goal of helping businesses leverage our last-mile logistics infrastructure to provide more convenient and timely access to their health supplies," Anna Katherine Barnett-Hart, director of New Verticals at DoorDash, said in a statement. "We're proud to partner with Vault Health and Everlywell to provide FDA Authorized COVID-19 PCR test collection kits on-demand to customers through our marketplace for the first time, offering the speed and reliability Americans need in these circumstances."

What to know about both at-home kits

The Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit is a remote supervised saliva sample collection with a Vault staff audio-video visit "to confirm identity, ensure proper saliva sample collection and quantity for the most accurate results, and answer any outstanding COVID-19 questions," the company said.

It's available for all ages, including children under 18 with adult supervision, either symptomatic or asymptomatic, and includes a prepaid overnight shipping envelope that gets delivered to a partner laboratory so results can be turned around in as fast as 24 hours.

The test kit is available on DoorDash for $119 and may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance.

Vault Founder and CEO Jason Feldman said in a statement, "Our partnership with DoorDash unlocks same-day access to our easy to collect saliva COVID test, allowing a patient to spit into a tube and receive their results in 24 hours to get them back to travel, work, school, and family time."

In addition to individual customers, Vault has also launched partnerships to provide kits to JetBlue and Hawaiian Airlines as well as national sports leagues like the PGA, NBA and MLS.

The Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC uses a gentle lower nasal swab, is FDA authorized for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and does not require supervision.

It also includes a prepaid shipping label to send overnight to a certified lab with results available in 24 to 48 hours.

"This mail-in PCR test is for asymptomatic and symptomatic testing without a doctor's prescription and is available for same-day delivery on the DoorDash app for $109, includes a free telehealth consult with a doctor for anyone who needs it, and may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance," the company stated.

The Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC has not been FDA cleared or approved, but was authorized by FDA under an emergency use authorization.